J.J. Spaun Reveals Why Keegan Bradley Curiously Benched Him in Ryder Cup
Many watching the first two days of the Ryder Cup were scratching their heads.
Why? Because J.J. Spaun was benched during Friday’s and Saturday’s foursomes matches.
The U.S. Open champion, who also lost in a playoff at the Players Championship and FedEx St. Jude Championship this year, finished second in Ryder Cup points to earn an automatic spot on the team. Despite that, though, it was his first appearance in the biennial matches—and ultimately, that was why he sat in foursomes.
“Maybe [I was surprised] a little bit,” Spaun said on Trey Wingo’s “Straight Facts Homie!” podcast. “I wasn’t sure what format I would start in. I talked to [U.S. captain] Keegan [Bradley] a few weeks prior, and he was adamant about having a pretty veteran-heavy lineup going out in the first match, which was foursomes.”
There was speculation that the reason for Spaun’s benching was equipment-based (he was the only Team USA member who plays a Srixon ball), but apparently that wasn't the case.
“So, it had nothing to do with how I was playing, had nothing to do with what equipment I played,” Spaun said. “He wanted to put guys out there first that have been in that arena, and have had success, and have the experience versus getting my feet wet in [fourball], which is probably an easier format, I think, was appropriate.”
Spaun played well in his fourball matches, including winning on Saturday. However, the U.S. ended up getting romped 3–1 in both foursome sessions, and Bradley curiously didn’t try and shake the lineups up.
“I don’t know what the thought process was for Saturday’s matches,” Spaun said, “but I think Keegan didn’t want to freak out and start changing things around, just assuming, put the batting lineup out there, and eventually get things turned around. I thought there would be a little bit of a change, whether it was someone else—I think Cam [Young] was the only one who subbed in for the foursomes on Saturday that was different, maybe.”
But Spaun doesn’t attribute that decision to Team USA’s loss.
“Honestly, though, the European team were playing so good,” the 35-year-old said. “They were putting amazing. They were shooting 8 under par on alternate shot, which, that’s just so hard to do.”