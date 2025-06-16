J.J Spaun Wins U.S. Open With Epic Final Shot: Sports Illustrated's Best Photos
Spaun rallied to win the 2025 U.S. Open with a dramatic final-round rally, and Sports Illustrated was inside the ropes for all of it. Here are SI's best photos from Spaun's victory.
The 2025 U.S. Open will be remembered for many things: rain delays, long rounds, tall rough and an old-school, blood-and-guts golf course that simply punished the world' best golfers. But in the end J.J. Spaun survied the course, the elements and his own nerves to win his first career major, capped by a dramatic 64-foot putt on the closing hole. Here are Sports Illustrated's best J,J, Spaun images from his week at Oakmont.
J.J. Spaun's Stunning Final Putt
Spaun In Action at U.S. Open
