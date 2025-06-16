SI

J.J Spaun Wins U.S. Open With Epic Final Shot: Sports Illustrated's Best Photos

Spaun rallied to win the 2025 U.S. Open with a dramatic final-round rally, and Sports Illustrated was inside the ropes for all of it. Here are SI's best photos from Spaun's victory.

SI Staff

J.J. Spaun won his first major at the U.S. Open.
J.J. Spaun won his first major at the U.S. Open. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

The 2025 U.S. Open will be remembered for many things: rain delays, long rounds, tall rough and an old-school, blood-and-guts golf course that simply punished the world' best golfers. But in the end J.J. Spaun survied the course, the elements and his own nerves to win his first career major, capped by a dramatic 64-foot putt on the closing hole. Here are Sports Illustrated's best J,J, Spaun images from his week at Oakmont.

J.J. Spaun's Stunning Final Putt

J.J. Spaun sank a 64-foot putt in wet conditions at Oakmont Country Club in Pittsburgh.
J.J. Spaun sank a 64-foot putt in wet conditions at Oakmont Country Club in Pittsburgh. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
J.J. Spaun reacts after sinking a 64-foot putt
Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
J.J. Spaun celebrates with this caddie after winning the U.S. Open.
Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
J.J. Spaun celebrates with his wife and two young daughters after winning the U.S. Open
Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Spaun In Action at U.S. Open

J.J. Spaun wipes his head during Friday's second round
Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
J.J. Spaun tees off during Friday's second round at the U.S. Open
Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
J.J. Spaun looks on during the U.S. Open.
Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
J.J. Spaun readies to hit a shot in the rain at the U.S. Open.
Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
J.J. Spaun hits a shot in the rain during the third round of the U.S. Open
Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
J.J. Spaun his a putt during the third round of the U.S. Open
Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
J.J. Spaun looks on during the U.S. Open.
Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
J.J. Spaun hits a shot during the final round of the U.S. Open
Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

More U.S. Open on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
SI Staff
SI STAFF

Home/Golf