Joaquin Niemann, Nicolai Højgaard Accept Special Invitations to the Masters

Denmark's Højgaard brothers will be the first set of twins to compete in the same tournament at Augusta National.

Joaquin Niemann will play his sixth Masters in 2025.
Augusta National Golf Club has granted two special invitations to the 2025 Masters Tournament. 

And those invitations have been accepted by Denmark’s Nicolai Højgaard and Chile’s Joaquin Niemann, per Fred Ridley, ANGC’s chairman. 

“In support of Augusta National’s efforts to develop interest in golf globally, deserving international players not otherwise qualified have been invited throughout the Tournament’s history,” Ridley said. “The tradition continues as we welcome Nicolai and Joaquin back to the Masters, as both players have showcased their talent while competing around the world. We look forward to their arrival this April.”

Niemann, 26, who plays on LIV Golf, competed in last year’s Masters on a special exemption. He has participated in five Masters, with the first being in 2018 as the world’s top-ranked amateur and the reigning Latin America Amateur champion. Niemann, ranked No. 71 in the world, has made the cut his last four times playing in Augusta. 

Højgaard, 23, who is ranked No. 60 in the world, made his Masters debut in 2024 and momentarily held the lead in Round 3 before finishing T16. His twin brother, Rasmus, will make his Masters debut later this year, and it will be the first time a pair of twins will compete in the same Masters. 

There are currently 87 players in the field. View the unofficial full list here

