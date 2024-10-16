2025 Masters Tournament Unofficial Field List, Qualifiers
These are all the players who have qualified so far for the 2025 Masters at Augusta National.
This is the unofficial field list for the 2025 Masters, to be held April 10-13 at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.
Players can qualify for the first major of the season in many ways and the field includes past champions and winners of other major championships. We'll update this article each time another player qualifies between now and the tournament in April.
First, here's how players qualify for the Masters, according to the official site at Masters.com.
- Masters Tournament champions (Lifetime)
- U.S. Open champions 2020-24 (Honorary, non-competing after five years)
- British Open champions 2020-24 (Honorary, non-competing after five years)
- PGA champions 2020-23 (Honorary, non-competing after five years)
- Winners of the Players Championship 2023-2025 (Three years)
- Current Olympic Gold Medalist (One year)
- 2024 U.S. Amateur champion (7-A) (Honorary, non-competing after one year) and the runner-up (7-B) to the 2024 U.S. Amateur champion
- 2024 British Amateur champion (Honorary, non-competing after one year)
- 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur champion
- 2025 Latin America Amateur champion
- 2024 U.S. Mid-Amateur champion
- Current NCAA Division I Men's Individual Champion (One year)
- The first 12 players, including ties, in the 2024 Masters Tournament
- The first 4 players, including ties, in the 2024 U.S. Open
- The first 4 players, including ties, in the 2024 British Open
- The first 4 players, including ties, in the 2024 PGA Championship
- Individual winners of PGA Tour events that award a full-point allocation for the season-ending Tour Championship, from the 2024 Masters to the 2025 Masters (including fall 2024)
- Those qualifying for the 2024 Tour Championship
- The 50 leaders on the final Official World Golf Ranking for the previous calendar year
- The 50 leaders on the Official World Golf Ranking published during the week prior to the current Masters Tournament
2025 Masters Tournament Field List
Here is the current, unofficial field list, along with the categories in which the players qualified.
1. Past Masters champions
- Angel Cabrera (1)
- Fred Couples (1)
- Sergio Garcia (1)
- Dustin Johnson (1)
- Zach Johnson (1)
- Bernhard Langer (1)
- Hideki Matsuyama (1, 17, 18)
- Jose Maria Olazabal (1)
- Phil Mickelson (1, 4)
- Jon Rahm (1, 2)
- Patrick Reed (1, 13)
- Scottie Scheffler (1, 5, 6, 13, 17, 18)
- Charl Schwartzel (1)
- Adam Scott (1)
- Vijay Singh (1)
- Jordan Spieth (1)
- Bubba Watson (1)
- Mike Weir (1)
- Danny Willett (1)
- Tiger Woods (1)
2. U.S. Open champions 2020-24 (Honorary, non-competing after five years)
- Bryson DeChambeau (2, 13, 16)
- Wyndham Clark (2, 18)
- Matt Fitzpatrick (2)
3. British Open champions 2020-24 (Honorary, non-competing after five years)
- Xander Schauffele (3, 4, 13, 18)
- Brian Harman (3)
- Cam Smith (3, 13)
- Collin Morikawa (3, 4, 13, 16, 18)
4. PGA champions 2020-24 (Honorary, non-competing after five years)
- Brooks Koepka (4)
- Justin Thomas (4, 18)
5. Winners of the Players Championship 2023-25 (Three years)
6. Current Olympic Gold Medalist (One year)
7. 2024 U.S. Amateur Champion (7-A) (Honorary, non-competing after one year) and the runner-up (7-B) to the 2024 U.S. Amateur champion
- Jose Luis Ballester (7-A)
- Noah Kent (7-B)
8. 2024 British Amateur Champion (Honorary, non-competing after one year)
- Jacob Skov Olesen (8)
9. 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur champion
- Ding Wenyi (9)
10. 2025 Latin America Amateur champion
- TBD
11. 2024 U.S. Mid-Amateur champion
- Evan Beck (11)
12. Current NCAA Division I Men's Individual Champion (One year)
- Hiroshi Tai (12)
13. The first 12 players, including ties, in the 2024 Masters Tournament
- Ludvig Åberg (13, 18)
- Max Homa (13)
- Tommy Fleetwood (13, 18)
- Will Zalatoris (13)
- Tyrrell Hatton (13)
- Cameron Young (13)
- Cameron Davis (13, 17)
- Adam Schenk (13)
- Matthieu Pavon (13, 14, 18)
14. The first 4 players, including ties, in the 2024 U.S. Open
- Rory McIlroy (14, 17, 18)
- Patrick Cantlay (14, 18)
15. The first 4 players, including ties, in the 2024 British Open
- Justin Rose (15)
- Billy Horschel (15, 18)
- Thriston Lawrence (15)
16. The first 4 players, including ties, in the 2024 PGA Championship
- Viktor Hovland (16, 18))
- Thomas Detry (16)
17. Individual winners of PGA Tour events that award a full-point allocation for the season-ending Tour Championship, from the 2024 Masters to the 2025 Masters (including fall 2024)
- Taylor Pendrith (17, 18)
- Davis Riley (17)
- Robert MacIntyre (17, 18)
- Davis Thompson (17)
- Jhonattan Vegas (17)
- Aaron Rai (17, 18)
- Keegan Bradley (17, 18)
- Patton Kizzire (17)
- Kevin Yu (17)
- Matt McCarty (17)
18. Those qualifying for the 2024 Tour Championship
- Sahith Theegala (18)
- Adam Scott (18)
- Russell Henley (18)
- Sungjae Im (18)
- Shane Lowry (18)
- Sam Burns (18)
- Byeong Hun An (18)
- Tony Finau (18)
- Akshay Bhatia (18)
- Sepp Straka (18)
- Chris Kirk (18)
- Tom Hoge (18)
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout (18)
19. The 50 leaders on the final Official World Golf Ranking for the previous calendar year
- TBD
20. The 50 leaders on the Official World Golf Ranking published during the week prior to the current Masters Tournament
- TBD
Past champions not expected to play
- Tommy Aaron
- Charles Coody
- Ben Crenshaw
- Nick Faldo
- Raymond Floyd
- Trevor Immelman
- Sandy Lyle
- Larry Mize
- Jack Nicklaus
- Mark O'Meara
- Gary Player
- Craig Stadler
- Tom Watson
- Ian Woosnam
- Fuzzy Zoeller
