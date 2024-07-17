Jon Rahm's 2025 Ryder Cup Status Hangs on Making DP World Tour Starts
TROON, Scotland — Jon Rahm disclosed that he has yet to pay fines to the DP World Tour associated with his move to LIV Golf and playing in conflicting events.
But the bigger impediment to him remaining in good standing on the DP World Tour and thus being eligible for the 2025 Ryder Cup is playing the four events this season required for membership.
Rahm has yet to play any and—while there are fines and suspensions to deal with—the DP World Tour does not preclude him from competing, as is the case on the PGA Tour.
“We're still in conversations with the Tour,” Rahm said. “I haven't been able to play any Tour events, so we're going to have to sort it out before I want to tee it up hopefully at the Spanish Open.
“At this point, I'm still waiting on what might happen with my wife and daughter that I don't know if I'll be able to play or not. So my fall is still a little bit of a question mark when it comes to playing golf.”
Rahm’s wife Kellie is expecting a baby this fall.
The Spanish Open is Sept. 26-29 and falls after the conclusion of LIV’s schedule earlier that month.
According to the DP World Tour, Rahm owes a “substantial” amount in fines due to playing in conflicting events. The figure was not disclosed but it is well into six figures.
A DP World Tour spokesman said that discipline matters are handled on a case-by-case basis, and not all fines or suspensions are for the same amount or time. Much of it depends on whether a LIV event conflicts with a DP World Tour event and where it is being played.
Tyrrell Hatton and Adrian Meronk, who also play for LIV and would in theory be interested in the Ryder Cup, have also retained membership and face the same penalties.
Earlier this year, DP World Tour CEO Guy Kinnings explained that the rules did not need to be changed to include players such as Rahm and Hatton.
“I think there has been a slight misconception because the reality is under the current rules, if a player is European and is a member of the DP World Tour and abides by the rules as they currently are—so, if you don’t get a release, there are sanctions and if you accept those sanctions and take those penalties and work with that—there is no reason why players who’ve taken LIV membership but maintain membership with the DP World Tour could not a) qualify or b) be available for selection,” Kinnings said.
Rahm has remained a member of the Tour and if there are any publicly imposed suspensions—sometimes an event or two—they can be served even if he had no intention of playing.
“I haven't paid yet, but again, I just don't know when I'm going to play,” Rahm said. “It could very well be a chance because it hasn't been the easiest pregnancy, that I just simply don't have the chance to tee off. My mind is not thinking on that right now.”
It is unclear if Rahm is trying to work out a comprise with the DP World Tour. Following the Spanish Open is the Dunhill Links Championship, the French Open and the Andalucia Masters, which is also in his native Spain. Following that is an event in South Korea, followed by the final two events of the season in the United Arab Emirates, for which Rahm would need to be eligible via its points system.
Rahm went 3-0-1 in Rome last year in Europe’s 16½ to 11½ victory over the United States.