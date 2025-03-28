Jon Rahm Comes Out Swinging in Teaser for New LIV Doc
On Friday, LIV Golf announced a new docuseries giving fans a behind the scenes look at the LIV Golf teams and players.
In the first trailer released, two-time major champion Jon Rahm spoke passionately, saying, "Don't ever tell me that I don't care about golf".
The trailer, which LIV Golf shared on social media, offers some insight on the series. The short clip also features other LIV stars pushing back on the narrative that they have lost their competitive edge or don't care about golf anymore.
"You're wrecking the game," says Louis Oosthuizen in the trailer.
"All these guys are done, they're not competitors," Sergio Garcia recalls critics saying.
Bubba Watson ends the trailer with, "It's like the Kardashians, but better."
The series will premiere April 7 on Fox Sports 1.