SI

Jon Rahm Comes Out Swinging in Teaser for New LIV Doc

Jon Rahm pushes back on the narrative that LIV golfers "don't care about golf" in upcoming LIV docuseries.

Matt Vincenzi

Jon Rahm will be featured in a new series set to debut on FS1April 7th.
Jon Rahm will be featured in a new series set to debut on FS1April 7th. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

On Friday, LIV Golf announced a new docuseries giving fans a behind the scenes look at the LIV Golf teams and players.

In the first trailer released, two-time major champion Jon Rahm spoke passionately, saying, "Don't ever tell me that I don't care about golf".

The trailer, which LIV Golf shared on social media, offers some insight on the series. The short clip also features other LIV stars pushing back on the narrative that they have lost their competitive edge or don't care about golf anymore.

"You're wrecking the game," says Louis Oosthuizen in the trailer.

"All these guys are done, they're not competitors," Sergio Garcia recalls critics saying.

Bubba Watson ends the trailer with, "It's like the Kardashians, but better."

The series will premiere April 7 on Fox Sports 1.

Published
Matt Vincenzi
MATT VINCENZI

Matt Vincenzi is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, covering golf. Before joining SI in October 2024, he worked as a golf writer for GolfWRX and the Action Network. He is a graduate of Bridgewater State University and has been covering professional golf for five years.

Home/Golf