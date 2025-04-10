Frustrated Jon Rahm Kicks, Nearly Snaps Club After Poor Drive at Masters
Jon Rahm's appeared to believe his club was at fault for his poor drive on the 9th hole at the Masters on Thursday.
After Rahm hammered his first shot on the 9th deep into the woods on the right side of the fairway, he dropped his club, then kicked it backwards, nearly snapping it. He was already 2 over par on the day and clearly frustrated with himself.
Video is below.
Rahm somehow managed to save par on the hole but then bogeyed the 10th, sending him to three over.
The round didn't open well for the 2023 Masters champ. He bogeyed the second hole, managed a birdie on the third, then bogeyed the 4th and 7th. Through 10 holes he's tied for 76th place.
Since joining LIV in December 2023, Rahm has struggled at major championship tournaments. He finished tied for 45th at the 2024 Masters, then missed the cut at the PGA Championship, withdrew from the U.S. Open, then managed to finish tied for seventh at the British Open. Despite that bounce-back, he hasn't been the same at majors since departing the PGA Tour for LIV.