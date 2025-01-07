Jon Rahm's LIV Golf Team Reportedly Signs Rising Star Mentored by Rory McIlroy
Despite being one of the 10 players to earn a highly coveted PGA Tour card through his performance on the DP World Tour, it appears Tom McKibbin will be joining LIV Golf.
McKibbin will be joining Jon Rahm's Legion XIII, replacing the relegated Kieran Vincent.
The move was originally reported by Spanish news outlet Ten Golf and later corroborated
by BBC Sport.
The 22-year-old Northern Irishman is a highly regarded prospect and has been mentored by Rory McIlroy throughout the early part of his career. Like McIlroy, McKibbin developed his game at Holywood Golf Club in Northern Ireland.
In 2023, McKibbin won the Porsche European Open at Green Eagle. In 2024, he accumulated nine top-10 finishes on the DP World Tour, including a runner-up finish at the Italian Open. He finished 18th in the yearlong Race to Dubai standings and was the 10th and final player to earn PGA Tour status via that points race (which McIlroy won).
On Legion XIII, McKibbin would also be teaming up with Tyrrell Hatton, who will be playing alongside McKibbin in this week’s Team Cup match in Abu Dhabi on the DP World Tour.
The move would be yet another signal that LIV has used the offseason to focus on acquiring young talent rather than go the route of expensive poaching of established PGA Tour players.