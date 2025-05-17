Jon Rahm Had Sincere Gesture for Fan He Hit With Shot at PGA Championship
There was a happy ending to a story that started off scary on Saturday at Quail Hollow Golf Club during the third round of the PGA Championship.
Attempting an approach from the greens of the 10th hole, two-time major winner Jon Rahm missed his shot to the left, and the ball veered mid-flight into the bystanders, appearing to strike a man on the head before it bounced onto the fairway and caromed off into the rough.
Moments later, a a visibly concerned Rahm approached the man, signed one of his gloves and gave it to the man before shaking his hand and embracing him. It was a sincere gesture and one that drew applause from fellow spectators at Quail Hollow in Charlotte.
Rahm is currently four shots under par for the tournament and two shots under par through 13 holes as of this story's publishing. He is three shots away from the strong pace set by leader Si Woo Kim.