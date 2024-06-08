Jon Rahm Withdraws From LIV Golf Houston Event
Jon Rahm, who has struggled in the major championships so far this year, withdrew from the LIV Golf Houston event on Saturday afternoon due to a foot injury, with the U.S. Open looming next week.
Rahm, who won the 2023 Masters and is seventh in the Official World Golf Ranking, had an issue during Friday’s first round with a cut, or cuts, between his toes, leading to him seeking attention during the round.
He played on and shot 3-under-par 69 at the Golf Club of Houston, a round that included five birdies and a double bogey.
Rahm played six holes of his second round on Saturday before withdrawing. LIV Golf had yet to provide any further information.
The two-time major winner, who won the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines, has yet to win on LIV Golf after becoming the biggest offseason signing for the league. He is the captain of his own team, Legion XIII. In seven events, Rahm has finished inside the top 10 each time, with two third-place finishes.
But he tied for 45th in his Masters defense and then missed the cut last month at the PGA Championship, his first missed cut in a major after making 18 straight.