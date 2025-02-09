SI

Jordan Spieth Hits Lefty Shot With Putter for Unreal Par Save

Four shots back of the WM Phoenix Open lead, Spieth saved par on the par-4 11th, hitting a lefty shot with a putter out of the desert scrub.

Max Schreiber

Jordan Spieth made a thrilling par save to keep himself in contention for the WM Phoenix Open title.
It was a very Jordan Spieth-esque par. 

In the final round of the WM Phoenix Open, Spieth stepped to TPC Scottsdale’s 470-yard, par-4 11th, four strokes back of Thomas Detry’s lead. 

Trying to keep himself in contention, Spieth sliced his tee shot into the trees and his ball nestled in desert sand next to a bush. Therefore, the three-time major champion had to hit his second shot left-handed with a putter, giving the fans in the gallery what they wanted. 

His kick-out went 34 yards, leaving him 128 yards to the hole. He knocked his shot to 12 feet and buried his par attempt. 

The scorecard may just show a par, but it was anything but ordinary. 

Following his thrill, Spieth remained in second place as he looks to claim his first win since the 2022 RBC Heritage.

