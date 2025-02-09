Thomas Detry Dominates WM Phoenix Open, Becomes PGA Tour’s First Belgian Winner
Belgium now has a PGA Tour winner.
Thomas Detry made his native land the 33rd country to be represented on the Tour’s win list, claiming his maiden victory at the WM Phoenix Open.
Detry, in his 67th Tour start, finished at 24 under, beating Daniel Berger and Michael Kim by seven strokes. Detry is the third European to win the event, and the first since Sweden’s Jesper Parnevik in 1998.
The 32-year-old Detry took a five-stroke lead into the final round after a third-round 65. He was in the driver’s seat most of the afternoon; however, things got a little tight in the final few holes with Berger cutting the lead to three.
But the icing on the cake came on the TPC Scottsdale’s famous par-3 16th. As nearly 20,000 fans watched in the grandstands, Detry nearly holed out with his shot landing just over a foot right of the cup.
After a bogey by Berger, Detry was up five with two holes to play.
There’s still a silver lining for Berger. A back injury sidelined him for 19 months between 2022 and 2024, and he earned his Tour card for this year by finishing No. 100 in last season’s FedExCup standings. This was his best finish outside of the Tour’s fall series since his injury, helping earn a spot in next week's Genesis Open.
“I asked for a sponsor exemption into Pebble Beach (last week) where the last time I played it I won (2021), and two years in a row I didn't get that exemption,” Berger said, “so it kind of was a little chip on my shoulder to get it done without needing anyone’s help, so I’m excited to go back.”
Ultimately, though, Detry built a lead too big to catch—and he extended it with another two birdies on his final two holes for a final-round 65, matching the low round of the day.
The win gets Detry into the Masters and PGA Championship. And a few more performances like this will help him find his way on the European Ryder Cup team in September. In 2012, Nicolas Colsaerts was the first Belgian to make a Ryder Cup squad, but Detry could be the first with a Tour win to his name.