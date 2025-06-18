Jordan Spieth Shares Downside of Being a Major Champion
A decade ago, Jordan Spieth was on top of the world.
He won the Masters and then added another major championship victory to his resume at the U.S. Open.
A lifelong dream was achieved, and he instantly became a household name at 21 years old.
However, there was a part of the fame he didn’t enjoy.
“It was crazy because, to me, I’m like, ‘what's this?’” Speith said Wednesday at the Travelers Championship. “You go to New York City, and everyone is kind of recognizing you, and you go to dinner there, and people stand up and clap around the whole restaurant. I’m just like, ‘oh, boy, I don’t love this.’
“It’s very cool. Everyone’s very nice, but you just don’t feel like you can kind of—you just feel like your peripheral vision is always activated when you’re out.”
Eventually, though, the hype settles down.
“But then I think the biggest thing is after a few weeks, it was just golf, and somebody else won another event,” Spieth said. “It sticks with you in history, and you accomplish your goals, not to diminish it whatsoever. It’s just that it wasn't like—I guess maybe it was bigger to me, and everything kind of just went back to the world going around again quicker than you just kind of realize, I guess.”
The notoriety has its downsides, but 10 years since winning his first major, Spieth is yearning for that experience again.
“I think recognizing how special those are, appreciating the work and the support and the team around you that's gotten you there and just enjoying accomplishing those kind of goals maybe more than I took them for granted in a way,” Spieth said, “just because you kind of hope or seem that they keep happening.”