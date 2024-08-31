Jordan Spieth Undergoes Wrist Surgery
ATLANTA – Jordan Spieth said Saturday via social media that he’s had surgery on his troublesome left wrist and will likely not play golf again for the rest of the year.
Spieth, the three-time major winner who won the FedEx Cup title nine years ago, did not qualify for the final two playoff events after finishing tied for 68th at the FedEx St. Jude Championship two weeks ago.
He said at the time that he expected to have surgery and he told the Associated Press that the procedure was performed on Aug. 21 in Vail, Colorado.
“I had a procedure on my left wrist last week, as I had mentioned was the plan,” Spieth wrote on X. “The operation went smoothly and I’m grateful for the exceptional medical team and support of (wife) Annie and my family. Focused on rest and rehab, and I look forward to returning to golf healthy and prepared for 2025!”
Spieth, 31, previously wondered if the injury was causing him problems with his swing, which he said presented no pain while playing.
He has not had a top-10 finish since a tie for 10th at the Valero Texas Open the week before the Masters. He had just three top-10s all season, his best a third at the Sentry in January.
Spieth’s ECU (extensor carpi ulnaris), a tendon in his left wrist, regularly pops out, he said. It has gotten more pronounced in recent weeks.
At the Wyndham Championship, Spieth said he’d been seeking medical opinions.
“It's not hurting, but subconsciously it's hard not to look at the numbers and think this isn't a coincidence,’’ he said. “I've been taking trips out as well as being in contact with a lot of doctors, getting it scanned again and trying to figure out what the next move is. Probably going to have to do something about it this offseason.’’
Because Spieth is not in the top 50 in FedEx Cup points, he will not automatically qualify for the 2025 Signature Events. He played in all eight this year and is proof that it is not a guarantee you will be back. He had just a single top 10, the third-place finish at the Sentry, and was only inside the top 30 one other time.
It also did not help that Spieth missed the cut at the Players Championships and the Masters and did not contend at the other three majors.
When healthy, he will undoubtedly get some sponsor invites to the Signature Events, most notably Pebble Beach, where his sponsor AT&T sponsors the tournament.
Next year will mark 10 years since Spieth’s win-win-fourth-second run in the 2015 major championships.