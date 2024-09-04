Justin Thomas Announces He Will Become a Dad
Justin Thomas wasn't selected for the Presidents Cup roster, but he has arguably a more exciting fall coming up for him: He's becoming a first-time dad.
The two-time major winner posted a lengthy Instagram caption regarding the end of his 2024 season and his snub on Team USA. It's the first time since 2016 in which he won't represent the United States in one of the international competitions.
He admitted to feeling "bummed" about not being selected by Presidents Cup captain Jim Furyk. The competition begins on Sept. 24 at Royal Montreal Golf Club.
"I’m obviously very bummed to not be joining the boys in Canada for @presidentscup, but completely understanding. Jim has put together a great team," Thomas wrote. "I will be the first one pulling for them and watching, while using it as motivation to not miss a team event again as they are some of my favorite weeks I’ve had."
From here, Thomas subtly dropped in some major personal news about him and his wife Jillian expecting a baby. This is the first public acknowledgement of their pregnancy.
"It will be nice to have some time to work on things, foundation event, some R&R, and even become a dad at the end of November!" Thomas continued. "While I’m excited for the 'off season', I’m already looking forward to practicing and getting ready for Maui."
It will be an eventual next few months for the Thomases even though he won't be competing on the golf course.