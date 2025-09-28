Justin Thomas Was Fired Up After Beating Tommy Fleetwood in Ryder Cup Singles Match
Team USA fans came into Sunday's final Ryder Cup round with their heads held low as Team Europe led 11.5 to 4.5 (the biggest lead going into the final round in tournament history).
However, Team USA has given fans a reason to still believe a comeback is possible. Specifically, Justin Thomas, who is competing in his fourth Ryder Cup, gave the Americans the spark they needed on Sunday.
Thomas put on a show early, holing out for an eagle on Hole 6 while he was 2-down from his opponent Tommy Fleetwood. He eventually took the lead over the Englishman on Hole 12, keeping American fans on their toes. Thomas only led on two total holes on Sunday.
On Hole 18, Thomas drained a long putt for a birdie in order to seal the victory 1-up over Fleetwood to give his Team USA a much-needed point to stay alive.
Understandably, Thomas was extremely fired up as the ball rolled in the hole. The crowd at Bethpage Black erupted in cheers as Thomas egged them on to get louder.
The veteran Ryder Cup star is now undefeated 4-0 in singles matches in his career. The only other American player to win their first four singles matches in history is Sam Snead. On the flip side, Thomas stopped Fleetwood from going 5-0-0 in the Ryder Cup this year.
We'll see if Team USA can pull off an incredible comeback.