Justin Thomas Let Out a Relatable, NSFW Reaction to Peeled Drive at the Masters
On its surface, the sport of golf is one of the toughest sports to play. This is especially true at the Masters, where even professionals can be made to look like amateurs.
On Thursday afternoon at Augusta National, Justin Thomas wound up in that exact boat. After hitting what looked to be a decent drive, the 31-year-old was none too pleased and let out quite the relatable—and NFSW—reaction to his shot.
Take a look:
"F— peeled it," Thomas exclaimed.
One of us! One of us!
Currently the No. 8 ranked golfer in the world according to the OWGR, Thomas is a two-time major champion. His last professional win, however, was his 2022 PGA Championship. Perhaps the nearly three-year drought is what caused his tee box frustration.
Thomas finished his first round of the 2025 Masters one-over par, shooting 73 on the day.