Justin Thomas Recalls Hilarious Phone Call From Tiger Woods at Tour Championship

Out of all the memories Justin Thomas has at the Tour Championship, a FaceTime from Tiger Woods is at the top of the list.

Max Schreiber

Justin Thomas received a FaceTime from Tiger Woods in 2020 that humbled him.
Justin Thomas received a FaceTime from Tiger Woods in 2020 that humbled him.

Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas have developed a friendship that, frankly, would many people a little jealous. 

Their relationship has also yielded a bevy of comedic fodder for golf fans. 

In his pre-tournament presser at the Tour Championship, Thomas was asked to share his favorite memory at East Lake—and he didn't say it involved winning the FedEx Cup in 2017. Instead, it was about a call he got from Woods five years ago. 

“Probably my best memory, it would have been 2020,” Thomas said. “I remember playing here, playing a practice round and walking down 18 and FaceTiming Tiger and, because he wasn’t here and didn’t qualify, just showing him how the course was and how great it was, and then he acted like his phone cut out and then he called me back two minutes later with [the Masters] green jacket on. 

“I remember that very, very, very vividly. Just a typical conversation of thinking I am having some kind of upper edge, and I get shut down and put in my place pretty quickly.”

Regardless of Thomas’s form, Woods will likely always have a leg up on his friend’s accomplishments. And that phone call was a prime example. 

Published
