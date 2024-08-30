SI

Justin Thomas Was Shocked When His Ball Hit the Flag at the Tour Championship

Madison Williams

Justin Thomas of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on August 30, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Justin Thomas of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on August 30, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Justin Thomas didn't have the best luck on Hole 14 at East Lake Golf Club on Friday.

He hit an approach shot to the green, but the ball ended up hitting the flag, getting wrapped up and rolling away—not the flag pole, but the actual flag. The ball rolled off the green and down the hill almost back to where Thomas was standing.

Thomas couldn't believe what he witnessed as he stood where he hit his shot with his hand on his hip. It was clear he wasn't thrilled about what just happened.

He redeemed himself on his fourth shot, hitting the ball with less height to avoid the flag. The ball landed near the hole and didn't roll back down the hill.

Thomas putted the ball in on his next attempt to save par on Hole 14. He didn't let this unlucky hole mess up the rest of his round though, as he finished out on Hole 17 and 18 with birdies.

He ended the second round with a score of 2-under to place him tied for 13th with a total at 7-under.

Madison Williams

MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective.

