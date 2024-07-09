SI

Keegan Bradley Says LIV Golfers Will Be Considered for 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup Team

The new captain said he doesn't expect former Ryder Cup teammate Phil Mickelson to be involved but that the 'mission to win this tournament' will not shut out LIV players.

Bob Harig

Keegan Bradley is open to LIV players on his 2025 Ryder Cup team.
Keegan Bradley is open to LIV players on his 2025 Ryder Cup team. / Courtesy PGA of America

Keegan Bradley spoke fondly of his time with Phil Mickelson in the Ryder Cup but said he doesn’t expect the 12-time participant to be part of his vice-captain lineup next year at Bethpage Black.

But he has no issue with LIV Golf players being part of his team.

Bradley, who Tuesday was introduced as the 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup captain, is close with Brendan Steele, a LIV player who competes on Mickelson’s HyFlyers LIV Golf team.

Mickelson, 54, had long been viewed as the natural choice to be the U.S. Ryder Cup captain at Bethpage, an appointment that was all but inevitable until his fallout with the powers that be over his move to LIV Golf.

Over the past year, Mickelson has said several times that he is fine with how it played out and that he appreciates his time in the Ryder Cup, including a vice-captaincy role for Steve Stricker in 2021.

“I still have a great relationship with Phil,” Bradley said. “I don’t think he’s interested in being a vice captain. To be honest with you, he’s a captain someday. I haven’t spoken to Phil. I don’t want to speak for him at all. I have nothing but great things to say about Phil and what we did in the Ryder Cup.”

Bradley and Mickelson went 3-0 as partners at the 2012 Ryder Cup and 1-1 in 2014. They were also 2-1-1 at the 2013 Presidents Cup.

As for LIV, Bradley quickly dismissed any issues.

“I’m going to have the 12 best players on the team,” he said. “I don’t care where they play. We have a mission to win this tournament. I’m not worried about the LIV stuff. By the time we get to Bethpage in 2025, we have no clue how the layout is going to be.”

Published
Bob Harig

BOB HARIG

Bob Harig is a senior golf writer for Sports Illustrated. He has more than 25 years experience covering golf, including 15 at ESPN. Bob is a regular guest on Sirius XM PGA Tour Radio and has written two books, DRIVE: The Lasting Legacy of Tiger Woods and Tiger and Phil: Golf's Most Fascinating Rivalry. He graduated from Indiana University where he earned an Evans Scholarship, named in honor of the great amateur golfer Charles (Chick) Evans Jr. Bob, a former president of the Golf Writers Association of America, lives in Clearwater, Florida.

Home/Golf