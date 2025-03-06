Keegan Bradley Didn’t Know Netflix Cameras Were on As His Ryder Cup Passion Came Out
ORLANDO — Keegan Bradley was understandably fired up after he played a role in the U.S. team winning the Presidents Cup last fall in Montreal, and knowing he would be leading several of the same players this year in the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.
The U.S. captain, who was the surprise choice of the PGA of America last summer, gave one of those heat-of-the-moment impassioned speeches in the aftermath of victory.
“I’m gonna get criticized as the captain next year,” Bradley said. “They’re gonna underestimate me. They’re gonna doubt me. I’ve been doubted my whole f---ing life. That’s when I do my best work.
“We’re gonna go to Bethpage to kick their f---ing a--!”
Bradley didn’t realize that the cameras for Nexflix’s Full Swing documentary were rolling.
And when the episodes for Season 3 were recently released, that part went viral.
“Listen, I thought I was in a locker room with my team,” Bradley said Thursday after shooting 69 during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational. “That’s what happens in a locker room. I meant no disrespect to the Europeans. This was a time that we had just won the Presidents Cup, I was in the locker room and it was my turn to address the team. And I meant no disrespect, I was more speaking to our guys.
In today’s world of bombastic comments and pent-up competitive fire, Bradley’s comments were relatively tame.
He went out of his way to make sure there are no misunderstandings.
“I don't think the Europeans need any more motivation to win the Ryder Cup,” he said. “They’re a special group of players and the Ryder Cup means a lot to them. And when the Ryder Cup comes along, they really seem to come together and play their best golf. So I think that they’re motivated enough to beat us.
“I certainly thought I was in the locker room. But, you know, in the world that we live in I got to be more aware of that there’s always somebody filming. Again, I meant no disrespect, but we were excited. I had just won, I had just won the Presidents Cup that I hadn’t played in 10 years, it was an exciting moment for me.”
Bradley admitted he was surprised it was part of the documentary.
“But again, I have to know that in this day and age, especially with cell phones, everything’s being recorded,” he said. “But that’s who I am. That's me. I’m a pretty excited person. I’m very excited about the Ryder Cup. I think my enthusiasm towards the Ryder Cup showed there. It was meant for our team. You know, again no disrespect to the other guys.”
Last week at the Cognizant Classic, Shane Lowry, a European Ryder Cup player, acknowledged that he and his teammates were well aware of what was said.
He went on to tell Golf Channel that it was not egregious.
“Obviously, I saw it,” Lowry said. “Look, they’re going to be fired up to go beat us. Keegan is going to be a great captain, and we’re under no illusion that (he won’t be). We’re certainly not going to doubt him. And I’m sure (European) captain) Luke Donald is going to prepare his team as best he can, and we’ll give it a go when it comes to it.”
Bradley, 38, who played on losing U.S. Ryder Cup teams in 2012 and 2014, won the BMW Championship last year after narrowly qualifying for the FedEx Cup playoff event by finishing 50th in the FedEx Cup standings.
He recalled how despondent he was in Memphis, site of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he felt he had missed out on an opportunity to advance to the next event, thus ensuring starts in all the signature events this year.
“It was huge,” Bradley said. “My schedule would be completely different and I feel like I have to be here with these guys and see them play in these tournaments.”
Bradley, who is ranked 16th in the Official World Golf Ranking, is 29th in the U.S. Ryder Cup team standings with a long way to go in the process. He has three top-15 finishes in five starts so far this year, including a tie for sixth at the Sony Open.
There remains the possibility he could qualify for his own team but he said again that he would not play unless he makes the team on points, which means finishing among the top six players through the BMW Championship.
“I hope it’s not a tough decision,” he said. “I hope I’m either on the team or it’s not a decision. Like I said, if I am in the top six I’ll play. If not, I owe it to the guys to be a captain, although I have some great vice captains that could help that.”
Bradley put himself in a good spot after the first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, tying for the early lead after a round that saw him make four birdies and a bogey.
The Bay Hill course was playing particularly tough after a temperature drop into the low 60s and windy conditions.
“Anything under par any day around this place is good, but on a day like today it’s one of the better rounds I’ve played all year,” Bradley said. “This course has changed so much since my first year. I think that this is the hardest course we play all year. I used to think it was Torrey (Pines), I think it’s here now. The four par-5s and you’ve still really got it play well to shoot under par. Sprinkle in some conditions like this, it’s really tough.”