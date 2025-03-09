Keegan Bradley’s Record Nine at Bay Hill Keeps Ryder Cup Momentum Going
U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley has said he doesn’t want to use a captain’s pick on himself if he doesn't automatically qualify for the team in September.
If he plays like he did in the final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, he might be Team USA’s first playing captain since Arnold Palmer himself in 1963.
Bradley had a record first nine holes, shooting 7-under 29, the lowest score on Bay Hill’s front nine. He started the back off with a birdie, too, and after 18 holes had a final-round 64 that sprung him 23 spots up the leaderboard to T4 at 7 under.
And he didn’t even realize his feat walking off the 9th hole.
“I didn’t (know 29 was the record), but I figured, I was walking off 9 trying to figure out what I, if I did shoot 29, and I was pretty sure I did, but it was exciting,” the 38-year-old said. “I hit a terrible drive on 9 and, like, terrible. And it rolled up and I had 102 yards straight looking at the flag. Like, sometimes you get good breaks and that’s what happens.”
The highlight of his round, though, was on the par-5 6th, holing out for eagle from 73 yards.
Bradley didn’t bolt from the course Sunday afternoon in case his round was good enough to notch him the win. But still four strokes off the lead when he walked off No. 18, he knows it’s unlikely that his week at Arnie’s Place will end with the red cardigan sweater. However, it was still an unforgettable day.
“This was really something that I’ll remember forever,” the world No. 16 said. “This was, like I’ve been saying all week, I think this is the toughest course we play all year, and to do it on Sunday under these conditions feels good. I can take this with me the rest of the year.”
Maybe this round propels Bradley to follow in Palmer’s footsteps at Bethpage Black, 62 years after The King helped the U.S. to victory at Atlanta Athletic Club as playing captain.
And Keegan (or anyone) shooting 8 under through 10 holes would certainly help the U.S. win back the Cup.
“I would love that,” Bradley said. “I would love that. It’s always in the back of my mind, but days like this, I can build on for the rest of the year.”