Keegan Bradley Shares Optimistic Outlook After Air Force One's Ryder Cup Flyover
Things could not be going worse for the Americans during the first session of the Ryder Cup at Bethpage.
Already down 3-0 to Europe and with the fourth match very much up for grabs, first-time captain Keegan Bradley could be looking at a monumental hole. It will take his side showing some form of life in the afternoon and stellar play the rest of the weekend to emerge victorious. He also apparently has something else upon which to draw for inspiration, which he shared with the television broadcast during an interview.
Presidential intervention.
"We just had the President fly over in Air Force One," Bradley said. "I think things are going to turn here."
President Trump should soon be making his anticipated arrival at the event to see if his side can shift the momentum.
Bradley is in a really tough spot and desperate the figure out a way to get things moving in the right direction. Latching onto the presence of the sport's most high-profile fan is as good a straw to grasp at as anything else.
We'll see if his words prove prophetic.