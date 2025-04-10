SI

MLB Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. Has Awesome Job at This Year's Masters

He took this up as a second career after his MLB career ended.

Sports fans may recognize one of the photographers lined up along the ropes at Augusta National this weekend—MLB Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr.

Griffey, the 13-time MLB All-Star and 10-time Gold Glove winner, took up photography as a second career years ago after his baseball career ended. He's been credited for photographing MLB games, NFL games, MLS games and IndyCar events. He most recently shot the MLB opening series in Tokyo, Japan last month. This week, he's working for Masters.com taking photos of the major tournament.

One of Griffey's photos from Wednesday's Par 3 Contest of 2015 Masters champion Jordan Spieth holding his one-year-old daughter Sophie has gone viral. The father and daughter are laughing in the photo.

Photos like the one above can be seen on the Masters website. Griffey is just one of many photographers working at the tournament this weekend.

