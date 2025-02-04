SI

Kultida Woods, Mother of Tiger Woods, Dead at 78

The 15-time major champion always credited his mother for being a quiet force in his success. She originally suggested that Tiger Woods wear red on Sundays.

Bob Harig

Kultida Woods, pictured while watching her son Tiger play in 2012 at the Honda Classic, has died.
Kultida Woods, pictured while watching her son Tiger play in 2012 at the Honda Classic, has died. / Allen Eyestone / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kultida Woods, who along with her husband Earl nurtured their son from an early age into golf stardom, has died.

She was believed to be 78.

Tiger Woods announced his mom’s passing on social media.

Tida, as she was known, had just been seen at a recent TGL competition in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., and lived near her 15-time major champion son in the Jupiter area.

No cause of death was noted.

Earl Woods passed away in 2006.

Tiger Woods, 49, long credited his mom for being a quiet, behind-the-scenes force in his early days. She was also the one who encouraged him to wear red in the final rounds of tournaments, a tradition dating to Woods’s junior golf days. Kultida believed “it was my power color,” Tiger said.

Published |Modified
Bob Harig
BOB HARIG

Bob Harig is a senior writer covering golf for Sports Illustrated. He has more than 25 years experience on the beat, including 15 at ESPN. Harig is a regular guest on Sirius XM PGA Tour Radio and has written two books, "DRIVE: The Lasting Legacy of Tiger Woods" and "Tiger and Phil: Golf's Most Fascinating Rivalry." He graduated from Indiana University where he earned an Evans Scholarship, named in honor of the great amateur golfer Charles (Chick) Evans Jr. Harig, a former president of the Golf Writers Association of America, lives in Clearwater, Fla.

Home/Golf