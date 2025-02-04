Kultida Woods, Mother of Tiger Woods, Dead at 78
The 15-time major champion always credited his mother for being a quiet force in his success. She originally suggested that Tiger Woods wear red on Sundays.
Kultida Woods, who along with her husband Earl nurtured their son from an early age into golf stardom, has died.
She was believed to be 78.
Tiger Woods announced his mom’s passing on social media.
Tida, as she was known, had just been seen at a recent TGL competition in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., and lived near her 15-time major champion son in the Jupiter area.
No cause of death was noted.
Earl Woods passed away in 2006.
Tiger Woods, 49, long credited his mom for being a quiet, behind-the-scenes force in his early days. She was also the one who encouraged him to wear red in the final rounds of tournaments, a tradition dating to Woods’s junior golf days. Kultida believed “it was my power color,” Tiger said.
