LA Golf Club Adds Star Player for Monday's TGL Match
With Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood out, a new PGA Tour star gets a chance at TGL.
Tony Finau has signed a one-match contract to play for TGL's Los Angeles Golf Club for their match Monday against New York Golf Club.
Both Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood have pre-existing commitments and are therefore unavailable for the match, creating an opening for Finau.
This is the first time in the inaugural TGL season that a replacement player has had to be used.
Los Angeles Golf Club is 2-0-1 while New York Golf Club is 1-2.
The match on Monday will be at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+. Boston Common Golf Club will take on the Atlanta Drive at 9 p.m. ET.
