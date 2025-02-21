SI

LA Golf Club Adds Star Player for Monday's TGL Match

With Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood out, a new PGA Tour star gets a chance at TGL.

Matt Vincenzi

A star replacement will take center stage for LAGC Monday.
Tony Finau has signed a one-match contract to play for TGL's Los Angeles Golf Club for their match Monday against New York Golf Club.

Both Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood have pre-existing commitments and are therefore unavailable for the match, creating an opening for Finau.

This is the first time in the inaugural TGL season that a replacement player has had to be used.

Los Angeles Golf Club is 2-0-1 while New York Golf Club is 1-2.

The match on Monday will be at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+. Boston Common Golf Club will take on the Atlanta Drive at 9 p.m. ET.

Matt Vincenzi is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, covering golf. Before joining SI in October 2024, he worked as a golf writer for GolfWRX and the Action Network. He is a graduate of Bridgewater State University and has been covering professional golf for five years.

