Las Vegas Dropped From PGA Tour Schedule for 2025
The PGA Tour's 2025 fall schedule was announced Tuesday—with one notable absence.
For the first time in 41 years, the Tour will not have an event in Las Vegas, with the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin omitted from the slate of tournaments.
In October, Shriners pulled its title sponsorship after 17 years. Seven Tour events had new title sponsors in 2024, but it appears the Las Vegas event had trouble finding one for 2025.
"Shriners Children’s has been a tremendous partner of the Tour since 2008, and we thank them for their support over the last 17 years. The PGA Tour looks forward to returning to Las Vegas in the future," said PGA Tour senior VP of communications Joel Schuchmann, according to Golfweek.
Last night, the Crypto.com Showdown took place in Vegas at Shadow Creek, and the stars participating in the competition expressed their dismay regarding the Tour not being in Sin City next year.
“I think there’s always a place for Vegas in the game of golf,” said Scottie Scheffler, who won the Showdown with teammate Rory McIlroy. “I think with the way the city supports its sports teams and with all the activity that’s always been around Las Vegas, I think it’s a great place for us to try to get back into.”
Added Rory McIlroy: “It would seem like a miss for golf if we didn’t have a presence in Vegas.”
The Tour's first stop in Vegas was the Panasonic Las Vegas Pro-Celebrity Classic in 1983, won by Fuzzy Zoeller.
Meanwhile, the 2025 fall series will still feature seven tournaments:
Sept. 11-14: Procore Championship
Oct. 2-5: Sanderson Farms Championship
Oct. 9-12: Baycurrent Classic
Oct. 23-26: Black Desert Championship
Nov. 6-9: World Wide Technology Championship
Nov. 13-16: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Nov. 20-23: RSM Classic