PGA Tour Loses Title Sponsor for One of Its Long-Running Fall Events
After sponsoring a PGA Tour tournament in every season since 2007, Shriners Children’s Hospital and the PGA Tour have mutually decided to part ways.
Bob Roller, who is the Vice President of sports for Shriners, issued a statement, but didn't elaborate as to why the relationship has come to an end.
“We have enjoyed a tremendous 18 years as the host and title sponsor of the Shriners Children’s Open. The opportunity to tell our incredible stories of the more than 1.6 million children that have received care from Shriners was, and always is, our primary goal.”
The future of the Las Vegas is now in doubt with no tournament sponsor in place. TPC Summerlin has hosted the Las Vegas fall event on Tour for over 20 years, including last week, but prior to that, courses such at TPC Las Vegas, Las Vegas National Golf Club and many others have been featured.
After the announcement, a place for a Vegas event in the FedEx Cup Fall remains unknown.