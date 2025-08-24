LeBron James Was So Fired Up for Tommy Fleetwood After PGA Tour Championship Win
LeBron James has made it no secret that he's taken his first steps into the world of golf this summer. It seems James is making trips to the golf course on a near daily basis ahead of his 23rd season in the league.
His interest in golf doesn't wane at playing, either. In his down time, James has been tuning into all of the major PGA tour events. Like many golf fans this week, James was rooting for Tommy Fleetwood to take home a victory at the Tour Championship after flirting with first place in a number of recent tournaments.
After Fleetwood secured the victory—his first ever win at a PGA Tour event—James took to social media with a heartfelt message of congratulations for the British golfer.
"Congrats and [salute emoji] @TommyFleetwood1!!! That first one feeling is something else! Especially after dealing with adversity and shortcomings. Too [fire emojis]," wrote James on X.
Fleetwood had narrowly missed out on victories in a pair of recent and painful finishes at the Travelers Championship and the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Now, he's finally put his stamp on a victory, and earned some major praise from around the golf world for doing so.
Clearly, James was impressed with what he saw from the 34-year-old, who remained confident despite his past shortcomings in similar situations.