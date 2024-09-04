LIV Golf to Open 2025 Season With Four Straight International Events
The LIV Golf League announced the first four events of its 2025 schedule early Wednesday, all to be played in international markets, starting in the capital city of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh.
The league is heading to Saudi Arabia and Australia in consecutive weeks in February, followed by tournaments in Hong Kong and Singapore a month later. LIV Golf is expected to unveil another portion of its schedule later this year.
For the first time LIV Golf will play at Riyadh Golf Club, beginning the season Feb. 6-8. LIV had previously played in Jeddah at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club. The tournament will end on Saturday, the day before the Super Bowl.
Following the Saudi event, the league will head to Adelaide, Australia, for the third consecutive year and one of its most popular events, Feb. 14-16.
Two weeks later, LIV Golf returns to Hong Kong Golf Club for the second year in a row and LIV Golf Hong Kong, March 7-9, followed a week later by a third visit to Sentosa Golf Club and LIV Golf Singapore, March 14-16.
Although not official, LIV Golf is not expected to play in the U.S. until April, the week prior to the Masters.
The schedule announcement was made to coincide with a news conference in Australia with the premier of South Australia, Peter Malinauskas.
“As we set our sights on 2025, LIV Golf is gearing up for our most ambitious season start, to date,” said Greg Norman, LIV Golf’s commissioner and CEO, in a statement. “Since our debut in 2022, LIV Golf has played 34 tournaments in nine different countries across four continents. We are a global league with a global footprint, and we’re excited to kick off next season with four truly international events that will deliver our unique blend of elite golf, entertainment and culture to fans around the world.”
LIV Golf plays its final individual event next week with LIV Golf Chicago in Bolingbrook, Ill., followed a week later by the LIV Golf Dallas Team Championship.
LIV Golf is expected to again play a 14-event schedule in 2025, with five of the events in the United States.