LIV Golf’s Anthony Kim Experiment Was a Failure
Welcome back to SI Golf’s Fact or Fiction, where we’ll be treating Keegan Bradley's Ryder Cup captain's picks day like NCAA Tournament Selection Sunday. Is 11 a.m. ET Wednesday too early for wings and beer?
Once again, we’re here to debate a series of statements for writers and editors to declare as “Fact” or “Fiction” along with a brief explanation. Responses may also (occasionally) be “Neutral” since there's a lot of gray area in golf.
Do you agree or disagree? Let us know on the SI Golf X account.
Joaquin Niemann, with five wins, had LIV Golf’s best season even though winless Jon Rahm took the season-long points title.
Bob Harig: FACT. While it’s unfortunate for Niemann that he didn’t fare better in his non-winning weeks, it’s somewhat absurd that he didn’t win the individual title when there is no change in points throughout the year. Obviously the structure does not reward victories enough.
Jeff Ritter: FACT. Five wins is undeniably the best season on LIV. But hey, don’t we want a little suspense heading into the final event? My only tweak: it would’ve been better if Rahm had to win to overtake Niemann, rather than squeak by with a runner-up.
Max Schreiber: FACT. As Herm Edwards once said, “You play to win the game.” Niemann won five times. Rahm, zero. ‘Nuff said.
John Schwarb: FACT. Pros have great respect for peers who are solid week after week, but none would trade a five-win season for what amounts to a math championship. Rahm was positively gutted Sunday evening after a second consecutive loss in a playoff left him winless for 2025 and admitted that it would be a while until he could appreciate this “championship.”
The thaw between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf has to start somewhere, right? The Tour should allow U.S. Ryder Cup team member Bryson DeChambeau to play the Procore Championship on a sponsor exemption, granting essentially a one-week reprieve from his suspension.
Bob Harig: FICTION. For four years, the Tour—right or wrong—has taken a hard line about LIV Golf. This would be hypocritical. What if Pebble Beach or the Arnold Palmer wants Jon Rahm or Dustin Johnson? This was never going to happen without a deal.
Jeff Ritter: FACT. I know rules are rules, but this is the Ryder Cup, and it seems reasonable that an exemption could be made given that DeChambeau fairly earned his spot on the team.
Max Schreiber: FICTION. DeChambeau knew what he was getting himself into when he defected to LIV in 2022. How is the PGA Tour going to go back on its stance of LIV, especially for the Ryder Cup, which is an event operated by the PGA of America, not the PGA Tour? Once you allow DeChambeau to cross lines, it’ll be hard to justify denying another LIV player a Tour start.
John Schwarb: FACT. I know it won’t happen, but exceptions are made all the time in sports for stars and this would be a bonanza for the PGA Tour and golf. Maybe the Tour could make a wink-wink new regulation saying LIV players who qualify for a Ryder Cup team are allowed one fall start if the majority of their teammates are playing. Call it the Bryson Rule.
Anthony Kim will be relegated from LIV Golf after a 2025 season where, like 2024, he never finished in the top 25 of an event and earned zero points. His time in the league was a failed publicity stunt.
Bob Harig: FICTION. Given the amount of insane interest in Kim’s whereabouts and mysterious time away, this was worth exploring. Given how long he was gone, he actually performed quite well, although his results show that he is a long, long way off. The experiment probably lasted too long and it wouldn’t have been able to occur anywhere else. But hopefully his redemption story continues and he tries to keep it going elsewhere.
Jeff Ritter: FICTION. It may have failed as a publicity stunt, but given his previous struggles, it seems like it was very much a positive for Kim to get back out and compete. Hopefully he catches on at another tour next year and continues his recovery—and shares it with fans.
Max Schreiber: FACT. Sure, his return to the spotlight attracted some interest, but once the novelty wore off, was anyone turning on LIV to watch Kim? The ratings suggest not. LIV might actually be better off without Kim. His play was lackluster, to say the least, diminishing the on-course competition.
John Schwarb: FACT. But not because of his poor play. Kim never fully told his story to eager golf media when he first signed, saying he was working on a documentary. He did give some details to LIV’s David Feherty last year, but that’s not the same as opening up to an independent journalist. Kim mentioned addiction and “dark moments” and sharing that story around the world could have been a win for the league.