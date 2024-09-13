SI

Here's What Each Player Will Earn This Week at LIV Golf Chicago

Jon Rahm and Joaquin Niemann will go head-to-head for LIV's season-long individual title. Here's the full breakdown of payouts.

Jeff Ritter

Rahm enters LIV Golf Chicago with a chance to win the season-long individual title.
Rahm enters LIV Golf Chicago with a chance to win the season-long individual title. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

LIV Golf is nearing the finish of its 2024 season, and a $25 million purse is up for grabs at Bolingbrook Golf Club outside Chicago, with $4 million to the individual winner and $5 million set aside for the team competition.

Jon Rahm and Joaquin Niemann entered the week as the top two players in the regular-season standings and will essentially go head-to-head for individual title, which comes with a championship ring and an $18 million bonus.

The LIV Golf season-long points race isn't just interesting at the top — this week LIV announced its criteria for relegating players at the bottom of the standings, which would place their eligibility for LIV's 2025 season in doubt. Among the players on the bubble for the "Drop Zone"—those ranked 47th or lower— are Ian Poulter, Bubba Watson, Harold Varner and Phil Mickelson.

Here are the final payouts for LIV Golf's Chicago event:

2024 LIV Golf Chicago Final Payouts

Win: $4 million

2: $2.25 million

3: $1.5 million

4: $1 million

5: $800,000

6: $700,000

7: $600,000

8: $525,000

9: $442,500

10: $405,000

11: $380,000

12: $360,000

13: $340,000

14: $330,000

15: $300,000

16: $285,000

17: $270,000

18: $260,000

19: $250,000

20: $240,000

21: $230,000

22: $220,000

23: $210,000

24: $200,000

25: $195,000

26: $190,000

27: $185,000

28: $180,000

29: $175,000

30: $170,000

31: $165,000

32: $160,000

33: $155,000

34: $150,000

35: $148,000

36: $145,000

37: $143,000

38: $140,000

39: $138,000

40: $135,000

41: $133,000

42: $130,000

43: $128,000

44: $128,000

45: $125,000

46: $125,000

47: $123,000

48: $120,000

49: $60,000

50: $60,000

51: $60,000

52: $50,000

53: $50,000

54: $50,000

2024 LIV Golf Chicago Team Event Prize Money

Win: $3 million

2: $1.5 million

3: $500,000

Published
Jeff Ritter

JEFF RITTER

Jeff Ritter is the managing director of golf content for Sports Illustrated. He has more than 20 years experience in sports media and has covered more than 30 major championships. In 2020 he joined Morning Read to help spark its growth and eventual acquisition by SI in 2022. He helped launch Golf Magazine’s first original, weekly e-magazine and served as its top editor. He also launched Golf's “Films” division, the magazine’s first long-form video storytelling franchise, and his debut documentary received an Edward R. Murrow Award for sports reporting. Ritter has earned first-place awards for his work from the Society of American Travel Writers, the MIN Magazine Awards and the Golf Writers Association of America. He received a bachelor’s from the University of Michigan and a master’s from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University. A native Michigander, he remains a die-hard Wolverines fan and will defend Jim Harbaugh until the bitter end.

Home/Golf