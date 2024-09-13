Here's What Each Player Will Earn This Week at LIV Golf Chicago
LIV Golf is nearing the finish of its 2024 season, and a $25 million purse is up for grabs at Bolingbrook Golf Club outside Chicago, with $4 million to the individual winner and $5 million set aside for the team competition.
Jon Rahm and Joaquin Niemann entered the week as the top two players in the regular-season standings and will essentially go head-to-head for individual title, which comes with a championship ring and an $18 million bonus.
The LIV Golf season-long points race isn't just interesting at the top — this week LIV announced its criteria for relegating players at the bottom of the standings, which would place their eligibility for LIV's 2025 season in doubt. Among the players on the bubble for the "Drop Zone"—those ranked 47th or lower— are Ian Poulter, Bubba Watson, Harold Varner and Phil Mickelson.
Here are the final payouts for LIV Golf's Chicago event:
2024 LIV Golf Chicago Final Payouts
Win: $4 million
2: $2.25 million
3: $1.5 million
4: $1 million
5: $800,000
6: $700,000
7: $600,000
8: $525,000
9: $442,500
10: $405,000
11: $380,000
12: $360,000
13: $340,000
14: $330,000
15: $300,000
16: $285,000
17: $270,000
18: $260,000
19: $250,000
20: $240,000
21: $230,000
22: $220,000
23: $210,000
24: $200,000
25: $195,000
26: $190,000
27: $185,000
28: $180,000
29: $175,000
30: $170,000
31: $165,000
32: $160,000
33: $155,000
34: $150,000
35: $148,000
36: $145,000
37: $143,000
38: $140,000
39: $138,000
40: $135,000
41: $133,000
42: $130,000
43: $128,000
44: $128,000
45: $125,000
46: $125,000
47: $123,000
48: $120,000
49: $60,000
50: $60,000
51: $60,000
52: $50,000
53: $50,000
54: $50,000
2024 LIV Golf Chicago Team Event Prize Money
Win: $3 million
2: $1.5 million
3: $500,000