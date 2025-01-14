LIV Golf's Jon Rahm Blasts ‘Unfair’ Official World Ranking System
While speaking ahead of this week's Hero Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour, LIV Golf star Jon Rahm blasted the Official World Golf Ranking at his pre-tournament press conference.
“They (LIV) told me early on, I think even before I signed in the early conversations, that they were not going to pursue those discussions to the same level because they knew where it was directed,” the Spaniard said.
“I think at this point to not give LIV World Ranking points and the credibility it deserves, I think is wrong.”
Although the players were signed in different seasons, Rahm’s comments are in contrast to the comments made by his compatriot Eugenio Chacarra, who said LIV promised him OWGR points last week in an interview with the social media site FlushingItGolf.
“When I joined LIV, they promised OWGR and majors. But it didn't happen. I trusted them. I was the first young guy, then the others came after I made the decision,” Chacarra said. “But OWGR and majors still hasn’t happened. I saw you last year when they pulled the bid. It’s frustrating, but I’m excited for the new opportunity to see where my game takes me.”
Without retroactively adding points, the OWGR acknowledging LIV would likely be too little too late for LIV players such as Louis Oosthuizen (No. 203 in the world), Dustin Johnson (No. 515) and several others who have already dropped too far to make a meaningful OWGR comeback.
“Listen, I understand we've all made a decision and it's not as easy as it sounds but to say that LIV players don't deserve some spots in major championships, I think is wrong,” said Rahm, who is No. 31 in the OWGR. “There should be a way for us to qualify. And the World Ranking points need to figure something out because it's not fair for anybody in that sense.”