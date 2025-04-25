LIV Golf Mexico City Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings
LIV Golf is back in Mexico, where the venue has shifted but one thing remains constant: the prize money. LIV Golf Mexico City is offering the league's customary $25 million purse, with $20 in individual prizes and $4 million for the individual winner.
This year's LIV Mexico event shifts away from Mayakoba Resort and over to the nation's captial and Club de Golf Chapultepec, which previously hosted PGA Tour World Golf Championship events from 2017 to 2020. This is LIV Golf's first event since the Masters, where its highest finishers were Patrick Reed (third) and Bryson DeChambeau (T5).
Abe Ancer and Carlos Ortiz will look to win a title this week in their native homeland. Joaquin Niemann won last year's LIV event in Mexico.
Niemann also currently leads LIV's 2025 season points list. Sergio Garcia is second, and Jon Rahm is third.
Here are the final payouts for the 2025 LIV Golf Mexico City event.
2025 LIV Golf Mexico City Final Payouts
Win: $4 million
2: $2.25 million
3: $1.5 million
4: $1 million
5: $800,000
6: $700,000
7: $600,000
8: $525,000
9: $442,500
10: $405,000
11: $380,000
12: $360,000
13: $340,000
14: $330,000
15: $300,000
16: $285,000
17: $270,000
18: $260,000
19: $250,000
20: $240,000
21: $230,000
22: $220,000
23: $210,000
24: $200,000
25: $195,000
26: $190,000
27: $185,000
28: $180,000
29: $175,000
30: $170,000
31: $165,000
32: $160,000
33: $155,000
34: $150,000
35: $148,000
36: $145,000
37: $143,000
38: $140,000
39: $138,000
40: $135,000
41: $133,000
42: $130,000
43: $128,000
44: $128,000
45: $125,000
46: $1250,000
47: $123,000
48: $120,000
49: $60,000
50: $60,000
51: $60,000
52: $50,000
53: $50,000
54: $50,000
LIV Golf Mexico City Team-Event Payouts
Win: $3 million
2: $1.5 million
3: $500,000