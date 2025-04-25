SI

LIV Golf Mexico City Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings

LIV Golf is back in Mexico this week, where it offers a $25 million purse at a familiar venue. Here's the full breakdown of payouts.

Jon Rahm is in the field at LIV Golf Mexico City.
Jon Rahm is in the field at LIV Golf Mexico City. / Grace Smith-Imagn Images

LIV Golf is back in Mexico, where the venue has shifted but one thing remains constant: the prize money. LIV Golf Mexico City is offering the league's customary $25 million purse, with $20 in individual prizes and $4 million for the individual winner.

This year's LIV Mexico event shifts away from Mayakoba Resort and over to the nation's captial and Club de Golf Chapultepec, which previously hosted PGA Tour World Golf Championship events from 2017 to 2020. This is LIV Golf's first event since the Masters, where its highest finishers were Patrick Reed (third) and Bryson DeChambeau (T5).

Abe Ancer and Carlos Ortiz will look to win a title this week in their native homeland. Joaquin Niemann won last year's LIV event in Mexico.

Niemann also currently leads LIV's 2025 season points list. Sergio Garcia is second, and Jon Rahm is third.

Here are the final payouts for the 2025 LIV Golf Mexico City event.

2025 LIV Golf Mexico City Final Payouts

Win: $4 million

2: $2.25 million

3: $1.5 million

4: $1 million

5: $800,000

6: $700,000

7: $600,000

8: $525,000

9: $442,500

10: $405,000

11: $380,000

12: $360,000

13: $340,000

14: $330,000

15: $300,000

16: $285,000

17: $270,000

18: $260,000

19: $250,000

20: $240,000

21: $230,000

22: $220,000

23: $210,000

24: $200,000

25: $195,000

26: $190,000

27: $185,000

28: $180,000

29: $175,000

30: $170,000

31: $165,000

32: $160,000

33: $155,000

34: $150,000

35: $148,000

36: $145,000

37: $143,000

38: $140,000

39: $138,000

40: $135,000

41: $133,000

42: $130,000

43: $128,000

44: $128,000

45: $125,000

46: $1250,000

47: $123,000

48: $120,000

49: $60,000

50: $60,000

51: $60,000

52: $50,000

53: $50,000

54: $50,000

LIV Golf Mexico City Team-Event Payouts

Win: $3 million

2: $1.5 million

3: $500,000

