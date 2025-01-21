SI

LIV Golf to Open 2025 Season Under the Lights in Saudi Arabia

By playing at night in Saudi Arabia, U.S. viewers will get to watch live during the day.

Matt Vincenzi

Riyadh Golf Club will host LIV's first event of the year under the lights.
Riyadh Golf Club will host LIV's first event of the year under the lights. / Courtesy Riyadhgolf.com

LIV Golf will open its 2025 season under the lights at Riyadh Golf Club.

The LIV Golf app was updated this week with “course time” as well as the time the event will be on for viewers, revealing an evening time for the shotgun start.

LIV Golf app schedule
LIV Riyadh will play all three rounds under the lights. / LIV Golf

With the time difference, a daytime event in Riyadh would be in the early hours of the morning at an unwatchable time for most viewers in the United States.

However LIV Riyadh, from Feb. 6-8, will begin at 6:15 p.m. local time and therefore 10:15 a.m. for golf fans in the eastern U.S.

With LIV Golf inking a new broadcast deal with Fox, the change in time for the event could be an attempt to get their relationship with Fox off to a hot start.

Last month fans saw night golf at the Crypto.com Showdown, where the PGA Tour’s Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler defeated LIV’s Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau.

Matt Vincenzi is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, covering golf. Before joining SI in October 2024, he worked as a golf writer for GolfWRX and the Action Network. He is a graduate of Bridgewater State University and has been covering professional golf for five years.

