LIV Golf Receives Exemption for 2026 British Open
LIV Golf players will once again have a pathway to the 2026 British Open at Royal Birkdale.
The R&A announced that the player leading LIV’s individual season standings after LIV Louisiana in late June will earn a spot in the field at Royal Birkdale.
This exemption differs from the one awarded last year, which was given to the leader not already exempt among the top 5 in points.
The R&A also revealed its Opens Qualifying Series, which will include the Asain Tour’s LINK Hong Kong Open on the International Series. The Hong Kong Open was one of three tournaments added to the Qualifying Series after the R&A and Augusta National aligned their qualification criteria for the British Open and Masters.
LIV players may also find a way into the year’s final major through other Open Qualifying Series events, such as the Australian Open, South African Open, along with regional and final qualifying.