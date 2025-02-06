LIV Golf Makes Surprising Rule Change About Shorts Ahead of 2025 Season
There are plenty of changes on LIV as the golf league will begin its fourth season Thursday. One change, however, is quite a surprise.
According to LIV's newest on-course analyst, Pat Perez, LIV golfers will no longer be allowed to wear shorts on the course.
Perez shared the news while on LIV's podcast, Fairway to Heaven, and sources confirmed the move to Sports Illustrated.
“The players are wearing pants all year,” Perez said. “I got it confirmed the other day that the players are wearing pants and the first place I thought about was Singapore.”
The PGA Tour has never allowed players to wear shorts during tournament rounds.
LIV Golf kicks off 2025 at Riyadh Golf Club in an event played under the lights to allow most viewers in the United States to watch the event during daytime hours on FS1 or FS2. The league has a new broadcast deal this year with Fox Sports.