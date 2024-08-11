LIV Golf Suspends Graeme McDowell for Banned Substance in Medicine
Graeme McDowell, the 2010 U.S. Open champion who plays for LIV Golf, has been suspended for this week’s event in Greenbrier and fined $125,000 because he violated the league’s anti-doping policy.
The violation occurred during the league’s Nashville event in June and LIV Golf announced that the golfer had taken a decongestant medicine which included a banned substance called R-methamphetamine.
LIV’s policy calls for a one-tournament suspension, with his individual and Smash GC team results for Nashville being disqualified. McDowell finished tied for 42rd in that event and Smash finished 12th out of 13 teams.
Smash is captained by Brooks Koepka and McDowell's spot will be filled this week by a player to be determined. McDowell will be eligible to return to LIV Golf in time for its Chicago event, Sept. 13-15.
McDowell is 23rd in LIV’s season-long standings and has three top-10 finishes, his best a tie for fifth in Las Vegas. He tied for 29th two weeks ago at the tournament in England.