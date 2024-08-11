SI

LIV Golf Suspends Graeme McDowell for Banned Substance in Medicine

The 2010 U.S. Open champion will miss this week's tournament at the Greenbrier and pay a $125,000 fine.

Bob Harig

Graeme McDowell will serve a one-tournament suspension this week for violating LIV Golf's anti-doping policy.
Graeme McDowell, the 2010 U.S. Open champion who plays for LIV Golf, has been suspended for this week’s event in Greenbrier and fined $125,000 because he violated the league’s anti-doping policy.

The violation occurred during the league’s Nashville event in June and LIV Golf announced that the golfer had taken a decongestant medicine which included a banned substance called R-methamphetamine.

LIV’s policy calls for a one-tournament suspension, with his individual and Smash GC team results for Nashville being disqualified. McDowell finished tied for 42rd in that event and Smash finished 12th out of 13 teams.

Smash is captained by Brooks Koepka and McDowell's spot will be filled this week by a player to be determined. McDowell will be eligible to return to LIV Golf in time for its Chicago event, Sept. 13-15.

McDowell is 23rd in LIV’s season-long standings and has three top-10 finishes, his best a tie for fifth in Las Vegas. He tied for 29th two weeks ago at the tournament in England.

Bob Harig

BOB HARIG

Bob Harig is a senior writer covering golf for Sports Illustrated. He has more than 25 years experience on the beat, including 15 at ESPN. Harig is a regular guest on Sirius XM PGA Tour Radio and has written two books, "DRIVE: The Lasting Legacy of Tiger Woods" and "Tiger and Phil: Golf's Most Fascinating Rivalry." He graduated from Indiana University where he earned an Evans Scholarship, named in honor of the great amateur golfer Charles (Chick) Evans Jr. Harig, a former president of the Golf Writers Association of America, lives in Clearwater, Fla.

