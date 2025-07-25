LIV Golf UK Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings
One week after the British Open, LIV Golf is in the U.K. this week, offering its customary $25 million purse, with $4 million to the winner and $5 million set aside for the team event.
The event is set for JCB Golf and Country Club, Rocester, Uttoxeter, England. Jon Rahm is the defending champion.
There are just three events left in LIV Golf's regular season. Joaquin Niemann leads the individual points race, but Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau could overtake him.
Here are the final payouts for LIV Golf U.K. This article will be updated Sunday evening.
2025 LIV Golf UK Final Payouts
Win: $4 million
2: $2.25 million
3: $1.5 million
4: $1 million
5: $800,000
6: $700,000
7: $600,000
8: $525,000
9: $442,500
10: $405,000
11: $380,000
12: $360,000
13: $340,000
14: $330,000
15: $300,000
16: $285,000
17: $270,000
18: $260,000
19: $250,000
20: $240,000
21: $230,000
22: $220,000
23: $210,000
24: $200,000
25: $195,000
26: $190,000
27: $185,000
28: $180,000
29: $175,000
30: $170,000
31: $165,000
32: $160,000
33: $155,000
34: $150,000
35: $148,000
36: $145,000
37: $143,000
38: $140,000
39: $138,000
40: $135,000
41: $133,000
42: $130,000
43: $128,000
44: $128,000
45: $125,000
46: $124,000
47: $123,000
48: $120,000
49: $60,000
50: $60,000
51: $60,000
52: $50,000
53: $50,000
54: $50,000
LIV Golf UK Team-Event Payouts
Win: $3 million
2: $1.5 million
3: $500,000