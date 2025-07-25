SI

LIV Golf UK Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings

LIV Golf is in England as its regular season hits the homestretch. Here's the full breakdown of payouts.

Jeff Ritter

Bryson Dechambeau headlines LIV's event in England this week.
Bryson Dechambeau headlines LIV's event in England this week. / Mike Frey-Imagn Images

One week after the British Open, LIV Golf is in the U.K. this week, offering its customary $25 million purse, with $4 million to the winner and $5 million set aside for the team event.

The event is set for JCB Golf and Country Club, Rocester, Uttoxeter, England. Jon Rahm is the defending champion.

There are just three events left in LIV Golf's regular season. Joaquin Niemann leads the individual points race, but Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau could overtake him.

Here are the final payouts for LIV Golf U.K. This article will be updated Sunday evening.

2025 LIV Golf UK Final Payouts

Win: $4 million

2: $2.25 million

3: $1.5 million

4: $1 million

5: $800,000

6: $700,000

7: $600,000

8: $525,000

9: $442,500

10: $405,000

11: $380,000

12: $360,000

13: $340,000

14: $330,000

15: $300,000

16: $285,000

17: $270,000

18: $260,000

19: $250,000

20: $240,000

21: $230,000

22: $220,000

23: $210,000

24: $200,000

25: $195,000

26: $190,000

27: $185,000

28: $180,000

29: $175,000

30: $170,000

31: $165,000

32: $160,000

33: $155,000

34: $150,000

35: $148,000

36: $145,000

37: $143,000

38: $140,000

39: $138,000

40: $135,000

41: $133,000

42: $130,000

43: $128,000

44: $128,000

45: $125,000

46: $124,000

47: $123,000

48: $120,000

49: $60,000

50: $60,000

51: $60,000

52: $50,000

53: $50,000

54: $50,000

LIV Golf UK Team-Event Payouts

Win: $3 million

2: $1.5 million

3: $500,000

