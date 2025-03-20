LIV Stars Off to Hot Start in Macau As They Look to Punch British Open Ticket
This week, the International Series Macau is taking place at Macau Golf and Country Club. It is an important week for players as there are three spots in the British Open up for grabs for the top three on the leaderboard.
The event is the second of 10 in the 2025 International Series, which is sanctioned by the Asian Tour and financially backed by LIV Golf.
Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed, Abraham Ancer, Lucas Herbert, Sebastian Munoz, Adrian Meronk and David Puig are among the 17 LIV players making the trip looking to punch their ticket to a major championship.
None of the above players are yet in the British Open, so a strong performance this week is crucial for their chances of being in the field at Royal Portrush this July.
Patrick Reed, who failed to qualify for last year’s Open, raced off to the first round lead, shooting a 7-under 63 to pull ahead of the pack by one stroke. Sergio Garcia, Sebastian Munoz and Lucas Herbert all shot 65, two back of the lead. Adrian Meronk shot 66, Abraham Ancer 67 and David Puig, who lost the event in a playoff last year, opened with a 1-under 69.