LIVE: Scottie Scheffler Off to Fast Start at 2025 Masters
AUGUSTA — The sun is out, the wind is down and the defending champion is feeling it at the 2025 Masters.
Scottie Scheffler birdied holes 2, 4 and 8 in his opening nine to stamp his name on the white leaderboards at Augusta National.
Scheffler's first hiccup came at the par-5 13th, where he three-putted and made par. He was 3 under through 13 holes.
Scoring conditions could not be more ideal, and several players are under par as the morning wave winds down and the afternoon tee times head out.
Tyrrell Hatton, playing in the group behind Scheffler, jumped into the lead at 4 under with a birdie on the par-3 12th. Collin Morikawa eagled 13 to match Scheffler at 3 under.
Jordan Spieth, the 2015 Masters champion, made three birdies and one bogey in his opening nine and turned at 2 under.
Justin Rose, the Masters runner-up to Sergio Garcia in 2017, birdied three of his first four holes to join the leaders.
Conditions are expected to remain calm throughout the day. Rory McIlroy (1:12 p.m. ET) and Bryson DeChambeau (1:23 p.m.) are among the big names just getting their rounds started.
This article will be updated throughout Thursday's opening round.