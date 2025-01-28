Snacks, Shoes ... and Ice Baths: Look Inside TGL’s Posh Locker Rooms
This week I was lucky enough to get an inside look at the TGL locker room at the state-of-the-art SoFi Center. This place is absolutely unreal.
The room is divided into two sides for each team. Each player has everything he needs for game time: fresh hats, gloves, team outfits, shoes. (Keegan Bradley's Air Jordan's were especially sweet.)
Each team also has a recovery room, showers and — wait for it — an ice bath.
Just outside is a community area for both teams, where each player has his own hitting bay, stocked with his preferred golf balls.
There’s also an entire exercise area with weights and machines, plus a stretching zone.
There is also an area stocked with snacks and drinks. And they even serve an entire dinner before the match begins.
Then from there the players head straight to the entrance tunnel right onto the field. There's really nothing else in sports like this setup. Watch it in the video above and look for more from Dan's Golf World on SI.com.