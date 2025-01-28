SI

Snacks, Shoes ... and Ice Baths: Look Inside TGL’s Posh Locker Rooms

SI Golf's Dan Evans takes a tour of the TGL locker room at SoFi Center. There's nothing like this in all of sports.

Dan Evans

The locker room at TGL is a sight to see.
The locker room at TGL is a sight to see. / Dan Evans

This week I was lucky enough to get an inside look at the TGL locker room at the state-of-the-art SoFi Center. This place is absolutely unreal.

The room is divided into two sides for each team. Each player has everything he needs for game time:  fresh hats, gloves, team outfits, shoes. (Keegan Bradley's Air Jordan's were especially sweet.)

Each team also has a recovery room, showers and — wait for it — an ice bath.

Just outside is a community area for both teams, where each player has his own hitting bay, stocked with his preferred golf balls.

There’s also an entire exercise area with weights and machines, plus a stretching zone.

There is also an area stocked with snacks and drinks. And they even serve an entire dinner before the match begins.

Then from there the players head straight to the entrance tunnel right onto the field. There's really nothing else in sports like this setup. Watch it in the video above and look for more from Dan's Golf World on SI.com. 

Published |Modified
Dan Evans
DAN EVANS

Dan Evans, a powerhouse golf content creator on Instagram and TikTok, boasts a rich and diverse background that fuels his current success. Known for his inspiring weight loss journey on The Biggest Loser, successful career as a top ten recording artist, national spokesperson and event host for the Biggest Loser RunWalk 5k and half marathon race series, and his love for cooking, which led him to earn a culinary degree and create and host his own cooking show, Dan has rapidly emerged as a beloved figure in the golf community. Harnessing his diverse background and experiences, he has channeled his passion for golf into compelling content that reaches millions. With over 100 million views, his unique and engaging personality, coupled with his exceptional storytelling style, resonates with golf fans worldwide. As Dan continues to captivate and connect with a growing audience on a weekly basis, he solidifies his place as an influential figure within the golf community and beyond, proving that his love for the sport knows no bounds.

Home/Golf