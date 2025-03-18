Charley Hull Bets on Herself, Vows to Quit Smoking
Charley Hull has frequently appeared in headlines for both her stellar golf and her penchant for smoking cigarettes on the course.
However, if Hull sticks to her plan, her days of smoking cigarettes are in the past.
On Monday, the Englishwoman posted an Instagram video making a bet with golfer Ryan Evans, vowing to give him $10,000 if she smoked again.
“Deal is a deal, let’s see if I’m a woman of my word,” she wrote in the caption.
“Today, I’ve made the decision to stop smoking and I’m going to do a 10-grand bet—I get no money from it – that if I pick up a cigarette in the next two months, I’ll give you 10 grand," Hull says in the video.
“I’m shaking on that, deal. I promise you I won’t, and you can chuck those in the bin for me.”
In addition to the great results on the golf course and the viral smoking videos, Hull is big into her fitness and often posts workout videos on her Instagram page. The decision to quit smoking will certainly aid her in becoming one of the most fit players on the LPGA Tour.