SI

Charley Hull Bets on Herself, Vows to Quit Smoking

The LPGA star bet $10,000 that she will kick the habit.

Matt Vincenzi

LPGA star Charley Hull has vowed to quit smoking cigarettes.
LPGA star Charley Hull has vowed to quit smoking cigarettes. / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Charley Hull has frequently appeared in headlines for both her stellar golf and her penchant for smoking cigarettes on the course.

However, if Hull sticks to her plan, her days of smoking cigarettes are in the past.

On Monday, the Englishwoman posted an Instagram video making a bet with golfer Ryan Evans, vowing to give him $10,000 if she smoked again.

“Deal is a deal, let’s see if I’m a woman of my word,” she wrote in the caption.

“Today, I’ve made the decision to stop smoking and I’m going to do a 10-grand bet—I get no money from it – that if I pick up a cigarette in the next two months, I’ll give you 10 grand," Hull says in the video.

“I’m shaking on that, deal. I promise you I won’t, and you can chuck those in the bin for me.”

In addition to the great results on the golf course and the viral smoking videos, Hull is big into her fitness and often posts workout videos on her Instagram page. The decision to quit smoking will certainly aid her in becoming one of the most fit players on the LPGA Tour.

Published
Matt Vincenzi
MATT VINCENZI

Matt Vincenzi is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, covering golf. Before joining SI in October 2024, he worked as a golf writer for GolfWRX and the Action Network. He is a graduate of Bridgewater State University and has been covering professional golf for five years.

Home/Golf