LPGA Names Craig Kessler As New Commissioner
The LPGA has named Craig Kessler, former chief operating officer of the PGA of America, as its new commissioner.
He will be the LPGA’s 10th commissioner, succeeding Mollie Marcoux Samaan who stepped down last December after serving three years in the role. He begins July 15.
“The LPGA stands at the intersection of world-class competition and global impact,” Kessler said in statement. “From young girls who are picking up a club for the first time, to the LPGA Professionals helping teach this great game to people around the world, to the incredible athletes competing on Tour—the LPGA is driving the future of golf. I’m honored to join this powerful movement and eager to help build what comes next—together.”
Kessler was previously the chief operating officer at Topgolf from 2016-21 prior to his role with the PGA of America, where Kessler managed operations and was considered a rising star in golf’s executive ranks.
“This role is deeply personal to me not just as a professional opportunity, but as a chance to make a difference in the world and create new opportunities for others. Golf changes lives,” Kessler said.