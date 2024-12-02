LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan Resigns After Three Years
Mollie Marcoux Samaan is out as LPGA commissioner.
The LPGA announced that Samaan, who took over the position in 2021 for Mike Whan, will step down Jan. 9, 2025.
Liz Moore, the LPGA’s chief legal and technology officer, has been named the tour’s interim commissioner as it searches for a permanent replacement.
“On behalf of the LPGA Board, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to Mollie for her exceptional dedication and passion in advancing the Association's reach and impact," LPGA Board Chair John B. Veihmeyer said. “Since joining the LPGA in 2021, Mollie has been instrumental in solidifying our position as the global leader in women’s professional golf, realizing record growth in player earnings and fan engagement. Mollie has been a steadfast advocate for equity in the sport and has worked tirelessly to expand opportunities for women and girls through the game. I am confident that the LPGA is well-positioned for continued success as we build on the growth trajectory of the past three and a half years of Mollie’s leadership. We deeply appreciate the lasting impact of Mollie’s many contributions.”
Samaan's contract ran through summer 2026.
Under Samaan’s leadership, prize funds on tour grew 90% and a record $131 million will be shelled out next season over 33 official events. She also helped introduce missed-cut stipends, domestic travel stipends, mental health and physical performance resources and fully-subsidized healthcare insurance.
Her tenure, though, also came with criticism.
This season, there was the shuttle bus debacle at the Solheim Cup, which Samaan assumed responsibility for. Controversies in recent years have also included a lack of private locker room space at the HGV Tournament of Champions and Terry Duffy, CEO and chairman of CME Group, which sponsors the tour’s $11 million season-ending championship, lambasting Samaan in 2022 for limited player attendance at the company’s season-ending dinner.
On the contrary, Duffy recently told Golfweek, “I don’t know how you could not give A++ to where the tour is at today under (Samaan’s) leadership.”
At the LPGA's season-ending event last week, Samaan brushed off criticism while saying in her annual state-of-the-tour address, “it’s a hard job.”
Samaan, who was previously Princeton University’s athletic director, was the LPGA’s ninth commissioner.