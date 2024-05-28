LPGA Veteran Lexi Thompson Announces Retirement After 2024 Season
Lexi Thompson, an LPGA Tour stalwart, is set to call it a career.
Thompson, 29, will retire at the end of the 2024 season, she announced Tuesday. The Coral Springs, Fla.,native has 11 career Tour wins to her name—including the 2014 Chevron Championship, a major, at the age of 19.
The U.S. Women's Open, presumably Thompson's last, begins Thursday in Lancaster, Pa. Thompson's best finish in the event is a tie for second in 2019; her most recent LPGA Tour win also came in '19, at the ShopRite LPGA Classic in Galloway, N.J.
Thompson began her career at an extremely young age, qualifying for the U.S. Women's Open as a 12-year-old in 2007. She turned professional three years later at the age of 15.
She peaked at fourth in the world rankings, reaching those heights in both 2015 and 2017. In the latter season, she was involved in a highly publicized incident where a fan watching on television called in a costly rules violation on her during a major tournament.
More recently, she achieved her best finish at the Women's PGA Championship in 2022, finishing second.