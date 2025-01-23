Ludvig Åberg’s Masters Odds Still Offer Value—For Now
While there’s been plenty of buzz in golf around the injuries of Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele, as well as the launch of TGL and the changes with LIV, rising PGA Tour star Ludvig Åberg has flown under the radar.
For golf bettors, now’s the time to pounce on that reality as things might change quickly.
Åberg, who had three runner-up finishes and eight top 10s last year, and opened this season with a T5 at the Sentry and leads after one round at the Farmers Insurance Open, is being slightly undervalued in the odds to win the 2025 Masters. The Swede’s odds have barely improved from the end of last season, though if he wins the Farmers and keeps playing as well as if he has to start the year, his odds will only get worse for bettors.
Ludvig Åberg 2025 Masters Odds
Åberg is currently +1400 to win the Masters at FanDuel Sportsbook, DraftKings Sportsbook and BetMGM Sportsbook. On FanDuel, he’s behind Scheffler (+430), Rory McIlroy (+1000), Jon Rahm (+1200) and Schauffele (+1300).
At the end of last season, Åberg was +1500 on FanDuel, meaning his odds have only dropped 7.3% since the start of this year. With the way he’s playing and his performance in his debut Masters appearance last year, I could see those going down even more.
Åberg shot 69-70-65-64 (24 under par) at the Sentry and opened with tournament-leading 63 (9 under) at the Farmers on Wednesday. Granted, that was on the easier North Course, but it’s clear Åberg’s form is strong to start the year.
Last year, Åberg was leading the Masters on the back nine on Sunday before hitting his approach into the water on the difficult par-4 11th and taking a double bogey. He bounced back with birdies on 13 and 14, shooting a final-round 69 (3-under) and placing second in the event with a total score of 7-under, four behind Scheffler. His opening-round 73 played a larger role in him not having a better chance to win, but we can forgive that knowing it was his first tournament round at the Masters.
Augusta National favors pure ball strikers and there are very few players in the world better than Åberg in that department. Last year, he finished seventh in total shots gained on the PGA Tour, fourth in total driving and 21st in approach. He’s a steady putter and outstanding scrambling around the greens as well.
These are all key traits of past winners at Augusta.
The reason betting on him now makes sense is if he wins the Farmers (which in fairness has a watered-down field) or one of the other events he plays before the Masters, those odds will likely decrease. He finished second at Pebble Beach and eighth at the Players Championship last year, so clearly he feels comfortable on some of the premier upcoming events. Couple that with the fact he’s in good form and it’s realistic to believe Åberg will win an event, or at minimum log a few more top 5s before the Masters, which again could lower his odds.
Jordan Spieth won the Masters in his second appearance after finishing T2 in his first appearance. Tiger Woods won in his third appearance. Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer won in their fourth appearances. I’m not saying this 25-year-old will rise to those heights, but some courses fit some players and Augusta certainly fits Åberg.
Scheffler hasn’t played this year after cutting his hand cooking. Schauffele is out with a rib injury, Rahm just missed a cut in a DP World Tour event and McIlroy has shown a penchant for not closing the deal in majors over the last decade. Åberg , meanwhile, just keeps playing amazing golf with no issues to speak of.
Those odds seem long given all the factors mentioned, though they could change quickly if Åberg keeps playing this way.
