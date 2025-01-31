Ludvig Aberg Withdraws From AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Ludvig Aberg has withdrawn from the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after shooting an opening round of 77 on Spyglass Hill.
Aberg is citing the illness that plagued him throughout last week's Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines as his reason for the withdraw.
After Thursday's round, Aberg spoke to the Swedish media about his illness.
His comments roughly translate to: "It's been difficult since i got ill last week. I am not swinging good at the moment, I have lost weight and feel weak in general."
Aberg raced out to the first-round lead at Torrey Pines last week, but struggled over the course of the next three days. Throughout the long and tedious rounds, the Swede was often seen sitting down between shots and even throwing up on the weekend.
At the time of his withdrawal at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Aberg was in last place.