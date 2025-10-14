SI

Luke Donald Mum on Third Ryder Cup Captaincy but Endorses a Star Player

The Englishman has captained to back-to-back European victories, but was noncommittal when asked about the possibility of steering the ship again. 

Luke Donald sidestepped a question about the possibility of captaining Europe for a third consecutive Ryder Cup.
Luke Donald isn’t so sure he’ll be following in Tony Jacklin’s footsteps. 

Jacklin captained the European Ryder Cup team four consecutive times (1983–89), winning twice and essentially molding Europe into the powerhouse it is today. 

Donald has captained the Europeans to back-to-back victories, but when asked at this week’s DP World Tour event in India about the possibility of steering the ship again two years from now, he was noncommittal. 

“Well, I’m trying to still enjoy this one,” the 47-year-old Englishman said, “whether it be a captain or whether I’m not a captain. If I’m not a captain in two years’ time and the captain wants me to be there, then I’m sure I would be happy to help him in any way he wanted.”

After the Euros won in 2023, his 12-man team chanted, “two more years!” And two years later at Bethpage, he heard the same in the winner’s press conference. Donald, though, responded by admitting, “I don’t think my heart can take two more years.”

The praise doesn’t just come from his side, though. 

“I think [Donald’s] the best European Ryder Cup captain of all time,” U.S. captain Keegan Bradley said.

Donald hears the adulation, but doesn’t want all the credit.

“It's pretty humbling when someone says you're the greatest captain,” he said in India. “Maybe it’s a little bit of a reaction in the present moment, but I certainly—I’ve given a lot to it. I’m very happy with the results that came with it, but you need those 12 players. You need the back room teams. You need the vice captains. You need so many others to make that happen.

“Certainly, I play a role, but I play a small role in terms of a larger picture. I certainly couldn't do it without the amazing support we have behind me.”

As for who could succeed him, Donald was asked about the possibility of Rory McIlroy one day taking that throne—and he gave a thumbs up. 

“Just the fact that [McIlroy] loves the Ryder Cup more than anything,” Donald said. “He made it quite evident that winning an away Ryder Cup would really be the icing on an amazing year that he had this year.

“Yeah, he loves what it represents. You’ve seen the emotion from losing to winning. Anyone that has that passion for a Ryder Cup, I think would make a good captain.”

