Lululemon Launches New Women’s Golf Collection
Lululemon recently released its new women’s golf collection—the brand’s largest assortment to date dedicated to women’s golf and tennis. Featured are core products that people know and love as well as new true-to-sport styles such as the pique short-sleeve golf polo dress and stretch twill front pleat golf skirt.
The sweat-wicking polo dress keeps you cool and comfortable from tee time to lunch, with thoughtful pocket details, and it comes in easy to wear solid navy or black with white collar trim. The stretch twill front pleat skirt has four-way stretch, high rise waist, a built-in liner for coverage, and a tailored fit that’s easily wears on or off course.
The expansion of the women’s golf line highlights the brand’s commitment to high performance and high style—creating true-to-sport staples to look and feel your best on and off the course.
The launch is part of Lululemon’s spring golf and tennis campaign and features professional golfer Yana Wilson alongside Lululemon ambassadors Min Woo Lee, Max Homa, Frances Tiafoe, and Leylah Fernandez.
“Lululemon has always been my go-to for training, so I’m excited to see them introduce more women’s golf styles designed specifically for the course,” Wilson said. “I know their pieces will keep me comfortable, cool, and looking sharp, no matter where I’m playing.”